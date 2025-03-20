(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz finds himself entangled in legal trouble, as his former agent, Ruben Caicedo, has filed a lawsuit against him and agent Juan Pablo Angel over an unpaid commission related to Munoz’s move to the Premier League.

Munoz, who joined Crystal Palace from Belgian side Genk in January 2024 for a reported €8 million fee, is now facing a legal claim demanding nearly a million pounds ($1.2 million plus interest).

Reports from Colombia indicate that Caicedo had been pursuing legal action for months, alleging he was owed payment from the deal.

According to Marca, Caicedo stated that he first contacted the player in early January 2023 while the player was still at Genk. The agent claims Munoz confirmed he had no offers at the time, disclosed a release clause of €5 million, and expressed his desire to move to Crystal Palace.

Caicedo asserts that he played a crucial role in facilitating the move but was later sidelined when Juan Pablo Angel took over negotiations.

The agent alleges that once the transfer was finalised, he expected to receive his agreed share of the commission. However, he claims that Angel intervened in the process, and as a result, the payment never materialised.

Crystal Palace’s sporting director, Dougie Freedman, reportedly informed Caicedo that the commission funds had already been transferred to accounts provided by the player and his new agent Angel. With no resolution reached, Caicedo has taken legal action.

Munoz continues to shine on the pitch despite off-field distractions

Despite this off-field controversy, Munoz has been a standout performer for Palace. Since his arrival, the Colombian international has featured in 33 matches across all competitions, registering five goals and five assists.

His impressive form has even attracted interest from top Premier League clubs, including Manchester City.

While his performances on the pitch have been noteworthy, Muñoz now faces a crucial legal battle that could impact his future.

With the case now in court, both the player and his representatives will need to resolve the matter swiftly to avoid further distractions from his career at Selhurst Park.