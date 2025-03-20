“I can’t say anything” – Tottenham star’s agent refuses to completely rule out a move away

A detail view of a corner flag inside the stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin’s agent, Florian Manea, is once again making headlines with his latest comments about the player’s future, further igniting speculation about a potential exit from North London.

Dragusin arrived at Spurs from Genoa in January for a £25 million fee but found game time hard to come by. With Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero firmly established as Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice centre-back pairing, the Romanian international was always expected to be a squad player.

His limited role immediately sparked interest from Serie A giants Napoli and Juventus, both of whom were reportedly eager to bolster their defensive ranks.

Instead of quelling speculation, Manea has constantly entertained media discussions about the interest from Italy. In one of his interviews, he refused to rule out a future move away for the player if his playing time did not improve.

When injuries sidelined both Van de Ven and Romero earlier in the season, Dragusin was given an extended run in the starting XI. Despite a shaky start, he eventually settled, forming a solid partnership with makeshift centre-back Archie Gray.

However, just as he was gaining momentum, misfortune struck as he suffered an injury requiring surgery, ruling Dragusin out for the rest of the season, with his return expected towards the end of 2025.

Radu Dragusin’s agent once again refuses to rule out a Tottenham exit

With the summer transfer window approaching, Manea has once again stoked the fire. In his latest interview with Stile TV, as covered by Per Sempre Calcio, he confirmed previous interest from Napoli and refused to rule out a return to Italy.

He further teased, stating that it is every player’s dream to be coached by a manager like Antonio Conte, who currently manages the Italian giants.

He stated:

“He misses Italy, who knows, he might even come back in the future. But at the moment the strongest league is the English one, so it’s hard to say that it’s not a pleasure to play there.

“Yes, Napoli were interested. I also spoke to De Laurentiis, who was very kind. But it was too late: Tottenham had already started negotiations a month earlier and then Bayern Munich also got involved. In the end, the boy chose Spurs.

“All the players in the world would like to be trained by Conte to improve, he is a stratospheric level coach. But for now, I can’t say anything, because Dragusin has a long contract with Tottenham.”

Manea’s antics causing anger within Tottenham circle

Manea’s persistent public remarks have not gone down well with those around Tottenham, including former Spurs scout Bryan King.

A few months ago, King expressed frustration over the agent’s media antics, making it clear that Dragusin and Manea knew the role he was signing up for. He said:

“When he signed for Spurs he and his agent knew he wasn’t going to be a regular. “He was brought in as a squad player. One of the defenders in front of him is a World Cup winner, the other is as quick a defender as you’ve seen anywhere. Both of them are full internationals. “Therefore, Dragusin and his agent would have known he wasn’t coming to Tottenham to be a first-choice centre-back. If they didn’t know that, it was a bad move for the player. I’d imagine the money the agent got and the money the player is on is good. As a result, this angers me a little bit because they knew what the situation was when he signed for the football club. “For now, get on with the job, remember what you signed up for. He’s a Tottenham player and ought to remember who he is representing.”

Despite his agent’s frequent media presence, Dragusin remains under contract at Spurs and will be focusing on his recovery before looking to fight for a place in the squad next season.

Whether Tottenham will tolerate Manea’s repeated transfer hints or take a firmer stance on the defender’s future remains to be seen.