Report: Liverpool pursuing move for £34 million defender to replace Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold applauding the Liverpool fans (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for life without Trent Alexander-Arnold who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The boyhood Liverpool fan has been linked with a move to Real Madrid where he could play next season in the same team as his childhood friend Jude Bellingham.

Along with two other key players in Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, the Liverpool right-back is set to become a free agent with his future still unresolved at the club.

It appears like the Premier League leaders have accepted behind the scenes that he is on his way out of the club and they have started their preparations to replace him.

According to BILD, Liverpool are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

A bid of around £34 million (€40m) would be enough to secure the signature of the defender who is being watched by some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Liverpool’s interest in the defender makes sense since he is a similar player to Alexander-Arnold, who likes to playing attacking full while being a defender.

Liverpool have realised Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to leave

Even though the Reds are still working towards keeping Alexander-Arnold at the club, however, they are preparing for the worst case scenario if the right-back calls time on his career at Anfield.

Frimpong was highly successful last season and played a major role in Bayer Leverkusen’s success in the Bundesliga. He accumulated 14 goals and 10 assists in 47 games for them in all competitions last season.

The defender has once again been involved in goals this season, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists.

Only time will tell if the Premier League giants are making the right decision but considering the profile of the player, he would be the right fit for them, at least that is how it looks like on paper.

Replacing someone like Alexander-Arnold will not be easy but the club have left it too late to secure him on a new deal and that is why they have to look for new options in the market.

