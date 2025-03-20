Tottenham ready to rival Man United for goal machine to finally replace Harry Kane

Harry Kane and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Maja Hitij, Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly interested in an ambitious transfer move for Sporting Lisbon striker and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has been on fire for Sporting this season, scoring a total of 50 goals in 46 games in all competitions, whilst also providing ten assists for his teammates.

Clearly, Gyokeres is one of the finest forwards in the game right now, and it’s no surprise to see him being linked with some bigger clubs.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are keen to sign Gyokeres to solve their issues up front, with the team never truly replacing Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich.

Still, Spurs will likely face competition for the 26-year-old, who was also recently linked with Man United by Fichajes.

Viktor Gyokeres to Tottenham or Manchester United?

Gyokeres looks like an ideal replacement for Kane at Tottenham, but it remains to be seen if the former Coventry City man is going to choose Spurs or United right now.

Both clubs have under-achieved massively this season, and it could be that they’ll struggle to attract targets as they usually would.

Spurs and United remain big names, so Gyokeres could be tempted to join them and help them improve, but he might also consider if he’ll have better opportunities.

Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea also look in need of signings up front, so they’d surely be more tempting than Tottenham or United right now.

This will certainly be an intriguing saga to watch in the weeks and months ahead, and wherever Gyokeres ends up, it would be nice to see him in English football.