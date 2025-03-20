Xavi Simons and Arne Slot (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Netherlands international is expected to be available for around €80m this summer as Leipzig have lowered their initial €100m asking price for the player.

Simons has shone for Leipzig, but the Bundesliga outfit have never really anticipated keeping him for the long term.

There now looks like there’ll be an opportunity for Leipzig to cash in on Simons this summer, with Liverpool among the clubs showing an interest.

CaughtOffside understands the Reds are set to make a check on Simons‘ availability, while Manchester City are also lurking in the background.

Xavi Simons transfer looks like becoming one of this summer’s biggest sagas

Bayern Munich also tried to sign Simons in the past before he ultimately chose Leipzig, so it’s understood that they could come back in for the 21-year-old this summer.

Meanwhile, there’s also been talk of Manchester United looking at Simons as one of their targets for the summer, as per Sky Sports.

Liverpool will clearly have a battle on their hands for the former PSG man, but it looks like one they’re determined to win.

It will be interesting to see if the Merseyside giants can make any headway on this deal in the coming weeks, but it looks like the potential to be an important signing.

LFC have Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract, so could use Simons out wide as a replacement.

The Dutchman can also play in a variety of other attacking roles, so could also perhaps come in to give Arne Slot more of a number 10 in his side.

Liverpool would surely be a tempting next destination for Simons as he looks to continue progressing in his career.