(Photos by Naomi Baker & Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to be ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign Nico Williams this summer.

The Gunners are in need of a refresh in their offensive line in light of a 2024/25 campaign characterised by injuries and a gulf in goals between Mikel Arteta’s men and Liverpool.

The North London-based outfit finds itself second in the Premier League table, 12 points behind the Reds and 16 goals short (53) of their competitor’s total (69).

To that end, an upgrade in the form of long-term target Nico Williams appears more than plausible in the next transfer window.

Arsenal are ahead of Bayern for Nico Williams transfer

Arsenal may very well find themselves competing with Bundesliga giants Bayern for Williams signature this summer.

The good news, however, as far as the Emirates Stadium-dwelling side is concerned, is that they’ll have a head start over their European rivals.

The Bavarian giants will have to arrange some player sales to facilitate any potential move for the Athletic Bilbao winger.

“It’s not true that Bayern Munich are in the lead for Nico Williams. I think, at the moment, Williams is closer to a move to Arsenal than Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga club can’t be as concrete as they would like as things currently stand,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“Williams is still very high on the list at Bayern, but Max Eberl, head of sport, has to sell players first. They want to sell Kingsley Coman (linked to Tottenham, Newcastle and Saudi Arabia). If they can manage this, they could take the money and use it to help sign Williams.

“Serge Gnabry is also on the for-sale list, but no club is interested at the moment. So, Bayern have to wait and see if they can make a sale for Coman.”

Williams would instantly elevate Arsenal’s attack

There’s no question that Arsenal’s forward line has let down the Gunners in 2024/25 over their Premier League title hopes.

Whilst there’s a clear need to bolster options centrally – given Gabriel Jesus is incredibly injury prone and Kai Havertz is hardly a consistent goalscorer – signing Williams would be a step in the right direction.

Comparing the Spanish international to his potential competition in the English capital, Gabriel Martinelli, there’s already a notable divide.

The former, one year Martinelli’s junior, is currently averaging a goal contribution every 162.43 minutes, whilst the latter is on a rate of one every 227.27 minutes.

Player Goals Assists Minutes per Goal Contribution Nico Williams 9 7 162.43 Gabriel Martinelli 7 4 227.27

It’s little surprise that sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly been instructed to make the deal happen this summer.