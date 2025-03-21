Arsenal ready to stun the Premier League by making a move for Liverpool attacker

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is determined to add more attackers to his team in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have struggled with injuries this season and are most likely going to lose the Premier League title race to Arne Slot’s Liverpool side.

Injury crisis at the club has exposed the Arsenal attack and the depth that they have in the squad.

The Gunners manager is now ready to address that issue by adding more attackers to his side.

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal are considering a surprise move for Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has already reported that the Premier League leaders are ready to listen to offers for Diaz and the Colombian attacker could be on his way out of the club.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal are ready to use that opportunity to their advantage by making a move for the winger.

Diaz can play on either wing as well as upfront in attack and his versatility has impressed the Gunners boss.

The Colombian attacker has scored 13 goals and given five assists in 42 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal have made signing an attacker their priority

Arsenal have a long list of attacker for their summer transfer window shopping.

As per the report, Diaz is not the first name on their list but should they lose out on their top transfer targets, they could consider a move for the unsettled Liverpool attacker.

Diaz has experience in the Premier League and have learned from both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot at Liverpool. His goal scoring ability from the wide attacking positions could be beneficial for Arsenal and Arteta.

A move for him may be too good to turn down for the Gunners and it could also present the 28-year-old the opportunity to stay in the Premier League.

The North London club’s dream signing is still Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak and they are not going to get an easy run to sign him. Liverpool have also shown interest in signing him as they look for Darwin Nunez’s replacement at Anfield.

“I do know one thing…” – Arsenal star breaks silence on likely new arrival