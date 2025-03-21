Jonathan David will be a free agent in the summer (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United reportedly continue to be in a fierce battle to secure the signing of Lille striker Jonathan David this summer.

According to French outlet Le10 Sport. With the summer transfer window approaching, the race for his signature is heating up, and Premier League clubs are leading the charge.

David has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season, delivering an impressive 23 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

With his contract set to expire in June, Lille are resigned to losing him, making this summer the perfect time for a move.

Borussia Dortmund have also thrown their hat in the ring, hoping to lure David to the Bundesliga, but they are reportedly finding it difficult to compete with the financial power and allure of England’s top clubs. The striker hasn’t made his final decision yet, but the report suggests that his heart is already leaning towards a move to the Premier League.

Jonathan David: A transfer tug of war between Premier League clubs

Meanwhile, a separate report from Sport claimed that David had offered himself to Barcelona, but the Spanish giants have shown little interest in pursuing a deal. West Ham United have also reportedly made an approach, though Le10 Sport makes no mention of the Hammers in their latest update.

With his contract winding down and some of England’s biggest clubs pushing to sign him, David’s future looks set to be one of the most talked-about transfer stories of the summer. Wherever he ends up, his next move could be a major turning point in his career.