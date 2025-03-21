Report: Arsenal eye dynamic winger for transfer but make single wage demand

Mikel Arteta is after more recruits for the summer (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prepared to offer Leroy Sane a contract this summer, but only if the Bayern Munich winger is willing to reduce his wage demands, according to reports.

The German international’s future at Bayern is looking increasingly uncertain, with his contract set to expire in 2025. Since making the move from Manchester City in 2020, Sane has shown glimpses of the quality that once made him one of the most exciting wingers in Europe.

However, inconsistency and persistent injury problems have held him back from reaching his full potential in Munich.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

At 29, he is still a high profile player, but Bayern are reluctant to continue paying him his current £15 million per year salary. The club would be open to extending his stay, but only if he agrees to a significant pay cut. So far, Sane does not seem willing to make that kind of concession, which has left his future hanging in the balance.

Arsenal keeping a close eye on Leroy Sane to add vital experience

Arsenal have been monitoring Sane’s situation for some time, per FootballTransfers, and with Bayern struggling to reach an agreement, they could be ready to make their move. It’s thought that Mikel Arteta has been a long-time admirer of the winger, having worked closely with him during his spell at Manchester City.

The Gunners have been looking for ways to strengthen their squad, and Sane presents an interesting opportunity.

However, like Bayern, Arsenal feel that his performances over the past few seasons do not justify his current wages. They are open to bringing him in, but only if he is willing to accept a lower salary.