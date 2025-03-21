Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly breaks Marcus Rashford’s England record

Myles Lewis-Skelly has broken a record held by Marcus Rashford (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly has etched his name into England’s footballing history following his goal for England on Friday night.

At just 18 years and 176 days old, he became the youngest player ever to score on his senior debut for the national team. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Marcus Rashford, who was 18 years and 209 days old when he scored against Australia in May 2016. ​

During England’s opening World Cup 2026 qualifier against Albania at Wembley Stadium. Just 20 minutes into the match, Lewis-Skelly received a precise pass from Jude Bellingham and calmly slotted the ball under Albania’s goalkeeper, Thomas Strakosha, giving England the lead. ​

This goal not only secured a 1-0 victory for England but also marked the beginning of Thomas Tuchel’s tenure as the national team’s coach. The match showcased England’s dominance in possession, despite Albania’s resilient defence. ​

Lewis-Skelly’s rapid rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. Transitioning from a midfielder to a left-back at Arsenal, he has consistently impressed with his performances, earning him a spot on the international stage.

Thomas Tuchel rings the changes in first game as England boss

Thomas Tuchel made several changes to England’s starting lineup for their match against Albania at Wembley on Friday, giving debuts to Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly in defence.

The German coach also chose to rely on Rashford’s pace on the wing as he aimed to make his mark with the Three Lions.

Tuchel’s defensive pairing saw Burn line up alongside Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, with Lewis-Skelly and Kyle Walker filling the full-back positions. Curtis Jones was selected to join Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield, and there was no shortage of attacking talent, as Harry Kane and Phil Foden also featured in the starting XI.