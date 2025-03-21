Club have option to sign Manchester United star for just £40m

Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa can reportedly sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United for just £40m this summer.

The England international left Man Utd to join Villa on loan in January, and he’s started brightly for Unai Emery’s side.

Things ended badly for Rashford at United, despite him being a star player for the Red Devils for so many years prior to that.

We’re perhaps seeing Rashford getting back to his best for Villa now, and TEAMtalk report that they can make his deal permanent for a pretty decent price of just £40m.

Villa have shown plenty of ambition in recent times, and adding a big name like Rashford for that kind of price would surely represent another fine piece of business.

Marcus Rashford transfer makes sense for Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford of Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford of Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Rashford might be a bit of a gamble for some bigger clubs, but Villa looks like just the right stage for him at the moment.

Emery has clearly done a good job at helping the player focus and get back to his best, so this seems like a deal that would benefit all parties involved.

United, however, might look back at this one day and wonder if they could have got more money out of the England international’s sale.

If Rashford gets back to his very best and helps Villa continue to compete for a place in the top four, then they’ll surely feel they got a bit of a bargain at just £40m.

MUFC don’t have much choice, though, as they will probably argue that they needed to get this player off their books after his recent struggles at Old Trafford.

  1. This “news” been reported by most outlets months ago. Now a transfer is up to Rashford, other interested parties, Villas PSR/ squad cost ratio difficulties and also Rashfords £325k pr week wages which also is a big problem.

