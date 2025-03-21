Report: Aston Villa reignite move for AC Milan attacker who is set for summer move

Joao Felix is currently out on loan with AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are considering a fresh move for Joao Felix, with Chelsea keen to part ways with the AC Milan loanee after just one season, according to reports.

Unsurprisingly, Felix’s second stint at Stamford Bridge hasn’t worked out. The Portuguese forward was brought in for €52 million from Atletico Madrid last summer, primarily as part of a financial manoeuvre to facilitate Conor Gallagher’s departure.

The 25-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations ever since leaving Benfica, and his January loan switch to AC Milan hasn’t changed that. Aside from a promising Coppa Italia debut, Felix has failed to impress in Italy, prompting Milan to rule out a permanent deal.

Now, Chelsea are eager to move Felix on once again, and Villa could step in to offer him a fresh start. Unai Emery has long been an admirer of the forward and has tried to sign him in previous transfer windows. This summer, he might finally get his chance.

Villa have already done business with Chelsea in recent windows, bringing in Ian Maatsen and Axel Disasi. They were also interested in Gallagher last summer. Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Emery remains keen on Felix and could push to bring him to Birmingham.

Aston Villa and Unai Emery could offer a lifeline for Joao Felix and Chelsea

Ideally, Chelsea would prefer to sell Felix outright, but they may be open to another loan if no permanent offers come in. Villa are interested, but finances will play a big role in their decision. Felix’s wages are a sticking point, and the club also needs to weigh up its options with current loanees Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, both of whom have been impressive.

PSG are reportedly willing to sell Asensio for around €15 million, while Rashford’s purchase option is set at €48 million.