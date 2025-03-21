Chelsea set to free up wage bill as world-record player nears exit

Enzo Maresca will be looking to bolster Chelsea during the summer window (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are reportedly ready to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the shot-stopper, often criticised during his time at Chelsea, is currently on loan at the Vitality Stadium after spending last season at Real Madrid.

While Kepa had hoped to stay in Spain, Madrid had no room for him with Thibaut Courtois returning from injury. That left him searching for a new club, and Bournemouth took the chance to bring him in.

It’s turned out to be a smart move for both parties. The Cherries are enjoying a strong season under Andoni Iraola and could even secure European football. While Kepa has had his shaky moments, Iraola is reportedly keen to keep him beyond this campaign.

A bargain for Bournemouth who could hand Chelsea lifeline

Bournemouth now have a golden opportunity to secure Kepa for a fraction of what Chelsea once paid. The Blues splashed out a world-record €80 million for the goalkeeper back in 2018 – which was a record for a goalkeeper at the time but ahead of his loan move, they quietly extended his contract by a year to avoid losing him for free.

His new deal reportedly includes a release clause of just €6 million, making him an affordable option for the Cherries, while it will help Chelsea out ahead of the summer.

That said, wages could be a stumbling block. Kepa is still on a hefty salary, and Bournemouth will have to weigh up whether they can meet his demands. There’s also a chance other clubs could enter the race, especially with Kepa showing signs of getting his career back on track.