“Signed a pre-contract in January” – Expert confirms Liverpool star’s next move

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The three most important players at Anfield: Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final few months of their contract at the club.

After this season, they are set to become free agents and Liverpool could lose the backbone of their team in a single transfer window and that too for free.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time. The England international defender has remained tight lipped over his future but with every passing week, it appears like he has made up his mind and he is set to leave the club.

Mick Brown has claimed that he has information about the defender leaving the Premier League giants and moving to Real Madrid after this season.

“The information I have is: Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to Madrid,” he told Football Insider.

“I spent time in Madrid when we covered the Real Madrid v Man City game, and speaking to sources, they’re convinced Trent signed a pre-contract in January.

“It hasn’t been made public knowledge yet, but the word in Madrid is they are 100 per cent sure that he has signed a deal.

“Out of the three of them [Salah, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnodl], that one looks like it’s a done deal.

“I don’t think how Liverpool perform between now and the end of the season will have any baring on the decisions the players make.“

Alexander-Arnold is coming to the end of his time at Liverpool

It would be a massive loss for Liverpool to lose one of their best players at the peak age of his career and that too for free.

When Real Madrid come knocking, it is difficult to say no to them considering their history and pedigree in European football.

Liverpool fans might absolutely hate this decision from their star player but he has bigger ambitions and expressed his desire to win the Ballon d’Or as a defender which he may be able to fulfill with the Spanish club.

The Reds have started preparing for life without Alexander-Arnold and they have already identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as one of the replacements.