Victor Osimhen could be on the move in the summer (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has once again emphasised that Manchester United have not yet entered into concrete talks with Victor Osimhen – despite their long-standing interest in the Napoli forward.

Man United are in desperate need of a top-tier striker this summer. While Rasmus Højlund has shown signs of improvement after a rough start to life at Old Trafford, it’s clear that the club still needs to strengthen their attacking options.

A long list of names has been linked to the club, including proven goal scorers like Osimhen and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, as well as younger prospects such as Liam Delap and Jonathan Burkardt. However, United’s biggest obstacle isn’t just finding the right player, it’s their financial situation.

Due to financial constraints, Man United will need to offload players before making any big-money signings. This has already cost them one of their targets, Geovany Quenda – and could impact their pursuit of other high-profile strikers.

Much of their summer business could hinge on whether they qualify for the Champions League, either by climbing the Premier League table or winning the Europa League.

Man Utd’s transfer dilemma ahead of the summer window – Fabrizio Romano

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano reiterated that Man United are still weighing up their options and have yet to make a firm decision on which striker to prioritise: ”

“At the moment, I’m not aware of concrete talks taking place for Osimhen to Man United,” Romano said. “He’s on the list but [the] same [is the case] for more strikers, nothing advanced at this stage.”