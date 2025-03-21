“I am going to Liverpool…” – 24-year-old speaks out on plans for next season

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could have a major selection headache regarding a key first-team role next season.

The Reds have been superb in pretty much every department this season and are now the clear favourites to win the Premier League title.

Alisson Becker has been a key part of that success as always, but Liverpool also have a new goalkeeper coming in in the summer in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

The Georgia international has looked hugely impressive at Valencia, and he’s now spoken about his plans for next season at Anfield.

It seems Mamardashvili hopes to challenge Alisson for the number one spot, though he also admits he’s not sure what the club will decide…

? Giorgi Mamardashvili on next chapter at Liverpool: “I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot”. “I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterward”. “I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t”, told @Geo__team. pic.twitter.com/hsbFTSVGOG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2025

Alisson looks like he should still be the first choice for Liverpool, but it will be interesting to see if he can keep his place.

Mamardashvili surely won’t have been signed just to come and sit on the bench, but perhaps LFC also weren’t expecting Alisson to still be going so strong at this stage of his career.

Giorgi Mamardashvili or Alisson for Liverpool number one next season?

This is sure to be an interesting saga to follow in the months ahead, with LFC perhaps likely to send Mamardashvili out on loan.

Then again, perhaps the 24-year-old will be joining and becoming Slot’s number one straight away, and Alisson might just leave.

This seems a risky strategy for the Reds, though, given that they already face losing three other experienced players in the form of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

All three of those big names are out of contract this summer, and Liverpool could really do without losing that spine of the team that has been so successful for so many years.