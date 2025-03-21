“Very interesting player” – Man Utd legend urges them to beat Liverpool to transfer of versatile star

Jeremie Frimpong, Dani Olmo, and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has urged his old club to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international has been in fine form in the Bundesliga again this season, contributing an impressive five goals and nine assists in all competitions for club and country.

Frimpong is being pursued by Liverpool manager Arne Slot, but Stam can also see him being a good fit for what Ruben Amorim is building at Man Utd.

The Red Devils were able to bring in a new left-back in January as Patrick Dorgu joined from Lecce, but the club could perhaps also do well to strengthen on the opposite flank as well.

Frimpong is one of the finest in Europe in his position, and would surely be a significant upgrade on the inconsistent Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United urged to sign Jeremie Frimpong

“Jeremie Frimpong can play as a right-wing back having also played as a right winger and a right back,” Stam told Makthavare.se, as quoted by the Metro.

“He has pace and is very direct and can score goals as well as create chances for his team-mates.

“I think he would be a very interesting player for Manchester United to look at, he would fit the style of play on the right-hand side.”

He added: “He has a lot of quality and is doing so well in a tough division in Germany, I think he would be a great fit for the system at United.”

Stam knows a thing or two about how to succeed at United, and he’ll also likely have a good insight into Dutch football.

Still, Frimpong may well prefer a move to Liverpool right now as Slot has done tremendous work since taking over last summer, putting the Reds on the brink of winning the Premier League title.