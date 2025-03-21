Concrete talks: Arsenal working to beat Man United to “very clinical” forward

Jonathan David in action for Canada (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs in concrete talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer.

The Canada international has shone during his time in Ligue 1 and looks like he’ll be a tempting option for a number of top clubs as he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

David is close to the end of his Lille contract and this has led to plenty of speculation over his future in recent months.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

The latest from French outlet Le 10 Sport is that Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham look to have the strongest interest in the 25-year-old.

The Gunners are among those to have apparently held concrete talks over signing David, who could make sense for Mikel Arteta’s side after their problems up front this season.

Could Jonathan David sort out Arsenal’s attack next season?

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see the club show some ambition and bring in a world class forward this summer to give the team an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

David could be that player, having been described as “very clinical” and a “cold assassin” by his former coach Steven Caldwell via BBC Sport.

David has 27 goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, but one imagines some Arsenal fans will have even bigger names in mind.

AFC have also been linked with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, who might be slightly more in that world class bracket of player.

Still, they’d also be expensive, and David surely has to be considered due to his imminent status as a free agent.

Man Utd are also short up front after the poor form of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford in recent times, so they could likely give David a key role at Old Trafford.