Jorginho and Jose Boto (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Flamengo director Jose Boto has spoken out on his club’s pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho as he nears the end of his contract.

The experienced Italy international looks set to be a free agent this summer, with the Gunners surely not likely to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Even if Jorginho could still have a role to play as a squad player at Arsenal, he’s not getting any younger, so a new challenge could make sense at this stage of his career.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Jorginho was spotted in Brazil in the last few days as speculation grows over a move to Flamengo this summer, and Boto has more or less confirmed his club are trying to sign the former Chelsea man.

Jorginho transfer message from Flamengo director Jose Boto

It seems Boto is eager to get the signing of Jorginho done, but it perhaps now rests on whether or not the 33-year-old’s fiancée Catherine Harding likes it in Rio de Janeiro.

“I ask those who have faith to pray for Jorginho’s wife [fiancée Catherine Harding] to like Rio de Janeiro,” Boto said, as per Lance.

Arsenal will surely make changes in midfield this summer, with Jorginho perhaps likely to be replaced by Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, as per the Athletic and others.

Still, Mikel Arteta’s side may well miss that experience and presence Jorginho brings to the squad, and it’s not ideal that he’d likely be leaving at the same time as Thomas Partey.

Partey is another key Arsenal midfield player whose contract will expire this summer, though of course they also have other strong options in that position such as Declan Rice and Mikel Merino.