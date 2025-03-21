Manchester United rival Arsenal for transfer of €90m-rated attacker

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man Utd's win over Real Sociedad (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz, though he also has interest from Arsenal.

The talented young Turkey international has impressed in Serie A and it seems there’s now a great deal of interest in him from the top clubs in the Premier League.

Man Utd and Arsenal are reported to be among Yildiz’s main admirers, though he’ll have a problematic asking price of as much as €90m, according to Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if these clubs will pay quite that much for Yildiz, but he makes sense as a statement signing to try to get Ruben Amorim’s United project off the ground next season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could also do with strengthening in the attacking midfield department this summer in order to take the pressure off Bukayo Saka.

Could we see Kenan Yildiz moving to the Premier League this summer?

One imagines we’ll hear more speculation about Yildiz in the weeks and months ahead, and this is far from the first time he’s been linked with a move to England.

Just last week, Liverpool were also linked with Yildiz in a report from Juve FC, so perhaps this will end up being a three-way battle for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Yildiz has seven goals and four assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and it’s clear he has a bright future ahead of him.

United would do particularly well to build around a talent like Yildiz as Amorim looks to rebuild this struggling MUFC side.

Yildiz would surely be an upgrade on misfits like Marcus Rashford, Antony and even the inconsistent Alejandro Garnacho.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could do well to bring Yildiz in as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard after their slightly indifferent performances this term.