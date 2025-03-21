Revealed: Arsenal ready to offer contract to 13 G/A star but one thing needs to happen first

Bayern Munich players celebrate against Union Berlin (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal are ready to offer a contract to Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as he approaches becoming a free agent this summer.

Sane is close to the end of his current contract with Bayern, and there’ll surely be a lot of interest in him as an opportunity on the market.

Arsenal could do with more depth in attack, and CaughtOffside have been told that Mikel Arteta would be keen to work with Sane.

The pair were together at Manchester City a few years ago when Arteta was on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff, and they could be reunited at the Emirates Stadium.

However, CaughtOffside understands that Sane would first have to lower his wage demands, so it remains to be seen if the Gunners can reach an agreement with the 29-year-old.

Leroy Sane transfer – do Arsenal really need the Bayern winger?

Sane has not been quite at his best this season, and has slightly fallen down the pecking order at Bayern.

And yet, he’s still managed nine goals and four assists in all competitions for club and country, as he also remains a regular for the German national team.

Arsenal would surely benefit from having Sane as part of their squad, with Arteta lacking someone who can cover for Bukayo Saka and afford him a chance to rest more often.

Still, there’ll surely be other clubs in the running to sign Sane this summer as well, as he’s sure to be one of the most tempting free agents on the market.

It could end up being a bit of a blow for Bayern to lose such a big name on a free, but they have plenty of other quality in attack.

Vincent Kompany also has players like Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman in attacking midfield, so Sane probably wouldn’t be missed that much.