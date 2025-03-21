(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Angelo Stiller is understood to have attracted at least some attention from Real Madrid amid ongoing links with Liverpool.

The Bundesliga midfielder, previously compared to former Los Blancos star Toni Kroos, is being watched by Arne Slot’s men ahead of the summer transfer window.

It’s far from surprising that the Reds are already considering midfield prospects ahead of the next window given that current first-choice Ryan Gravenberch looks a little leggy as of March.

Clearly some rotational options, or genuine competition in the case of Stiller, would prove beneficial going into the 2025/26 campaign.

Real Madrid are aware of Angelo Stiller

Liverpool will more than likely have to move quickly to secure the 23-year-old’s signature given the footballer has now landed on Real Madrid’s radar.

“Angelo Stiller is on Real Madrid’s radar,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“Stiller moved to a new agency a few months ago; he’s now with Sports 360, which is the agency of Volker Struth. Struth, it’s worth pointing out, is the agent of Toni Kroos, and earlier this week, the German became a shareholder in the company. His new job is to give advice to players.

“Ultimately, if you have Kroos’ connections to Real Madrid, and Madrid are searching for the next Kroos or Luka Modric, I think this explains where the rumours have come from. Angelo Stiller has a release clause (€36.5m), so it’s relatively easy to get him.”

It’s worth emphasising that the €36.5m [£30.5m] release clause doesn’t kick in until the summer of 2026.

Given the potential competition, however, the Merseysiders may be more than tempted to plump up a larger asking price at the end of this season to beat out Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Whether Liverpool’s calculations will see them make such a call, of course, will depend massively on their priorities elsewhere.

Falk, for instance, has already made clear that signing a new striker and a defender is at the top of sporting director Richard Hughes’ to-do list.

It then remains to be seen just how much farther a potentially limited war chest will stretch beyond these additions to the squad.

Liverpool have found competition for Ryan Gravenberch

It’ll surely be difficult for Arne Slot to turn down a player like Angelo Stiller who seems a perfect fit for his brand of possession-focussed football.

The German has been credited with ‘incredible strategic skills’ by current boss Sebastian Hoeness and has earned comparisons to Bayern Munich maestro Joshua Kimmich.

“As a central midfielder, he has incredible strategic skills,” the now-Sttugart manager told Kicker in 2021, back when he was coaching Stiller at Hoffenheim. “He can read a game and is able to dictate a game from the sixth position. He has a fine left foot and can also use players further up front.”

The midfielder wants to see plenty of the ball, as is demonstrated by his remarkable pass completion rate despite attempting 34 more passes per 90 than Liverpool’s Gravenberch.

Where the Dutchman will happily progress play by carrying possession, Stiller moves the game forward with a significantly greater number of progressive passes.

Player Passes attempted per 90 Passes completed per 90 Progressive Carries per 90 Progressive Passes per 90 Angelo Stiller 86.80 88.1% 1.40 9.08 Ryan Gravenberch 51.99 89% 2.01 5.25

That’s no disrespect to the Reds No.38’s game – certainly, prior to fatigue setting in, there was a strong case to be made for the 22-year-old being considered Liverpool’s player of the season.

However, if Arne Slot is keen to add more technically gifted footballers to his squad who are comfortable seeing plenty of the ball, he couldn’t go far wrong with Angelo Stiller.