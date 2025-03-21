Liverpool closing in on first summer signing; Arne Slot ready to solve big problem

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is expected to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the club but there are still some issues with the squad.

The manager is likely to reshuffle the attack in the summer with both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz expected to leave the club.

The club’s three most important players; Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to become free agents at the end of the season.

Some players in the team need to be replaced and one of them is left-back Andy Robertson who has completely lost his form and has become one of the problems at the club for the Dutch manager.

According to The i Paper, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The defender has impressed some of the top clubs in the world with his performances this season but leading the race to sign him are Premier League leaders Liverpool.

He has been the shining light of Bournemouth’s impressive season under Andoni Iraola.

Although the Merseyside club have not officially tabled a bid for the defender, they have already made contact with the player’s representatives, as per the report.

Milos Kerkez to Liverpool?

Bournemouth are expected to demand £40m for the left-back, a figure which might not be difficult to afford for the Premier League giants.

They have operated conservatively in the transfer market recently and they are financially strong to make some big moves in the summer.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes were Liverpool’s top targets for the left-back position but both of the defenders have signed new contracts at their club, forcing the Reds to turn their attention towards Kerkez.

The club may not only need a new left-back in the summer but also a right-back if Alexander-Arnold decides to leave for Real Madrid.

