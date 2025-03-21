Darwin Nunez is set for a summer exit (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are bracing for a summer shake-up, and Darwin Nunez is the latest player set to leave Anfield.

With Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk all approaching the end of their contracts, the club is already facing a period of transition. Now, Nunez has reportedly been placed on the transfer list after failing to impress incoming manager Arne Slot.

The Uruguayan striker arrived from Benfica in 2022 for a club-record €85m, but Liverpool are now ready to cut their losses. According to TodoFichajes, Núñez is certain to leave at the end of the season and has already set his sights on a move to Atlético Madrid.

Nunez has emerged as a prime target, and reports suggest the Spanish club are willing to offer €65m to secure his signature.

Despite having a contract until 2028, Liverpool are unlikely to dig their heels in over a player who has struggled for consistency, scoring just seven goals in all competitions this season. If the right offer arrives, it seems increasingly likely that Nunez’s time on Merseyside will come to an end.

Darwin Nunez transfer: What has the Liverpool striker said about his future?

Amid speculation over his future, Nunez himself told El Pais : “I’m happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it.

“As I said recently, I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play, but rather I’m going to keep working so I can play.

“I know I’m not performing as well as I should. It’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of being able to break it in the next match.”