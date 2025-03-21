Arne Slot and Marc Guehi (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to beat the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United to the potential transfer of Marc Guehi this summer.

The Crystal Palace defender has shone during his time at Selhurst Park, having previously failed to make it at Chelsea earlier in his career.

It could now be that Guehi will earn himself a move back to a big six club, with Liverpool seemingly leading the race for his signature.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, who state that the Reds could also land the England international for a cut-price fee in the region of £50-60m.

The report explains that Guehi’s price is down from a previous valuation of more like £75-80m.

Marc Guehi transfer could give Liverpool their perfect Virgil van Dijk replacement

It seems likely that Liverpool will be in for a new signing in defence this summer, with Guehi certainly a fine option for them to consider.

Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, and even if he ends up staying, he’ll be 34 next season.

Guehi could make sense as a long-term replacement for Van Dijk, while Liverpool have also been linked with Dean Huijsen in that position.

We’ve seen Palace sell some star names in recent times, with Michael Olise joining Bayern Munich last summer, while Wilfried Zaha also left the club in recent times.

One imagines the Eagles might face a fight to keep some other key players this summer, with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton also among their impressive performers.

Guehi would be another big loss for the club, especially if they’re not even necessarily going to make that much money from letting the 24-year-old go.