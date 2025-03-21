Dean Huijsen is being targeted by Chelsea (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as they plan for the summer transfer window, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been a standout performer in Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side, making 23 Premier League appearances this season and playing a key role in their push for European qualification.

After a gradual introduction into the first team, he cemented his place in the starting XI just before Christmas and has continued to impress ever since. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and with a £50 million release clause in his contract, a summer move seems increasingly likely.

Speaking about the defender’s future, Ornstein said: “For any top teams seeking a centre-back, Huijsen will likely be on the radar.

“He is expected to move for that £50m clause, which is active in the summer, and I’m sure Bournemouth, the player and his suitors would ideally like some clarity sooner rather than later so they can plan accordingly.

Chelsea and Liverpool learn of Dean Huijsen price