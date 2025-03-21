Report: Liverpool star now expected to leave in surprise transfer U-turn

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Surprise reports are claiming that Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has now decided to leave the club instead of signing a new contract.

The Netherlands international is close to becoming a free agent, but it previously looked like he could be likely to stay at Anfield.

David Ornstein has previously told the Athletic: “The consensus around the industry is that maybe Salah and Van Dijk will renew, while perhaps Alexander-Arnold will go.”

Meanwhile, a previous report from Fichajes had even stated that Van Dijk’s new two-year deal was already done.

Now, however, that looks in serious doubt as a further update from Fichajes states that talks over Van Dijk’s contract have not progressed and the 33-year-old is now set to leave.

Virgil van Dijk could stay in Europe next season

The report adds that Van Dijk could have two major suitors in Europe in the form of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

The former Southampton man way well have been tempted to take a big pay day in Saudi Arabia or the MLS at this stage of his career.

However, it seems Van Dijk could be ready to continue at the very highest level for a bit longer with PSG or Atletico.

Van Dijk’s superb performances for LFC this season certainly suggest he’s got it in him to carry on at this level for a bit longer.

Thiago Silva was still playing at a high standard for Chelsea until the age of 39, so it’s perfectly possible that Van Dijk could do something similar.

Liverpool fans will hope it’s with them, but this latest report on his future is a big blow.

Reds supporters will hope there’s something more positive on Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold soon, with those two also out of contract this summer.