Exclusive: Liverpool and Tottenham initiate contact with 29-year-old Germany international

Premier League clubs, particularly Liverpool and Tottenham, are ready to use the summer transfer window to strengthen their defense.

While Liverpool could lose Virgil Van Dijk due to his contract situation, Spurs want to add depth in their defensive positions after suffering an injury crisis this season.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly in pole position at the moment to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as well as Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

It looks like Arne Slot is keen on strengthening his defense this summer more than any other position.

As for Spurs, Radu Dragusin has been linked with a move away from the club and that may force Ange Postecoglou to sign another centre-back.

According to Caught Offside sources, Liverpool and Tottenham have recently approached Jonathan Tah’s camp to gather information about a possible summer transfer.

The German defender, whose contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in June, is set to become a free agent, making him an attractive option for many top clubs.

Jonathan Tah is being chased by both Liverpool and Tottenham

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are looking to strengthen their defense for next season, and Tah is one of the names on their radar, with Chelsea and Manchester United also having recently taken an interest in him, as signing a high-level player without a transfer fee is a rare opportunity, making Jonathan even more appealing.

However, the competition for Tah extends beyond England. Barcelona are currently leading the race, as the Spanish club sees him as a key reinforcement for their backline.

Given Barca’s financial struggles, securing a top defender on a free transfer is an ideal solution, and contact with his entourage is constant.

No final decision has been made yet, and Premier League clubs are fully in the race. The coming weeks will be crucial, with multiple meetings scheduled as Tah evaluates his next move.

The defender has been a mainstay in the Leverkusen side after making 40 appearances for them this season.

Liverpool closing in on first summer signing; Arne Slot ready to solve big problem