Liverpool issue hands-off warning to Bundesliga clubs amid interest in midfielder

Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the 2025 Carabao Cup final (Photo by Reuters)

Liverpool have made it clear that they have absolutely no plans to sell prized midfielder Harvey Elliott during the summer transfer window, with interest in the English starlet having grown in recent months.

Elliott, who has been with Liverpool since the summer of 2019, has not been a starter for Arne Slot very often this season, but off the bench, he has regularly made an impact. He has four goals and two assists in 21 appearances (four starts) across all competitions, with the biggest being the strike in Paris that secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Merseyside side’s Champions League round of 16 tie against PSG.

Despite his distinct lack of starts, Elliott is a very important player for Slot and Liverpool, and they have now made that clear to clubs that are considering a move for the 21-year-old in the summer.

Liverpool have no plans to sell Harvey Elliott

As reported by Football Insider, Liverpool have no plans to sell Elliott, who has garnered interest from Bundesliga clubs that have lingered since the January transfer window. They see him as a valuable member of Slot’s squad for now and the future, with his experience despite being so young said to be a particularly strong trait.

Liverpool are also very keen to agree a new contract with Elliott, whose current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2027. However, the report goes on to say that the midfielder will seek assurances about his playing time during these negotiations, as he is keen to have a more prominent role than he has had this season.

It’s clear that Elliott is a very valuable squad member for Liverpool, but it is no surprise that he is asking for more minutes considering the impact that he has made when called upon this season. He could use the interest in his services to his advantage.