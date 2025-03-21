Tijjani Reijnders is being eyed by Man City (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing a €60 million move for AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders as they look to rejuvenate their squad this summer, according to reports.

After an active January transfer window, Pep Guardiola is set to make even bigger changes in the upcoming transfer market. With several key players ageing or struggling with injuries, City are planning a significant squad refresh.

Jack Grealish, Ederson, and Kevin De Bruyne are among the high-profile names who could depart as Guardiola aims to build a younger, more dynamic team. De Bruyne, once an irreplaceable figure at the Etihad, has seen his minutes decline due to persistent injury problems.

The club has yet to open formal talks about extending his contract, strongly suggesting his departure after a decade in Manchester.

Dutch midfielder on Man City’s radar ahead of summer window

City have been linked with several midfielders as potential successors to De Bruyne. While Florian Wirtz was considered a dream signing, the Bayer Leverkusen star appears likely to extend his stay in Germany until at least the 2026 World Cup.

This has shifted City’s focus to AC Milan’s Reijnders. The Dutch international has impressed in Serie A and recently signed an improved contract, but City remain undeterred. According to TEAMtalk, Guardiola has identified Reijnders and Atalanta’s Ederson as his priority targets.

Initially, City valued Reijnders at €50m, but Milan’s reluctance to sell and his new deal have forced them to raise their budget to €60m. The Rossoneri are keen to keep the 26-year-old, but their uncertain Champions League qualification could put them under pressure to sell.

As City prepare for a major summer shake-up, securing Reijnders could be a crucial step in reshaping Guardiola’s midfield for the future, with the former Barcelona coach surely wanting to build on – and improve – this campaign.