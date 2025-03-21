€60m price set for Manchester United star as Euro giants make contact

Rasmus Hojlund sitting with Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly asking for €60m to let Rasmus Hojlund go this summer as Napoli show interest in a potential deal.

The Denmark international has flopped at Man Utd since joining from Atalanta for big money in the summer of 2023, and it surely makes sense to offload him now.

Hojlund looked like an exciting prospect during his time in Serie A, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that there is interest in bringing him back to Italy.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Napoli have supposedly asked United about Hojlund, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, and his asking price has been set at €60m.

It remains to be seen if anyone will pay that kind of money for the 22-year-old, who has just 24 goals in 82 games in total in his time at Old Trafford so far.

Manchester United need to make changes up front this summer

It’s clear that attack is an issue for United, with Ruben Amorim’s side often relying on attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes to provide the goals.

The Portuguese maestro can’t be relied upon to do it all himself every week, so MUFC would surely benefit from bringing in a top centre-forward.

Hojlund is still young, so might improve, but this is not a club that can afford to wait much longer, or risk it not working out.

If United can raise as much as €60m from selling Hojlund, that could go a long way to help them find a replacement.

United might even find they can sign someone like Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer, as they’ve been linked with the prolific Lille front-man by Le 10 Sport.

If Napoli want Hojlund, perhaps it’s also worth United asking about Victor Osimhen, who will be back with the Naples outfit after his loan at Galatasaray this summer.