Manchester City eye free agent signing of talented teenage winger

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji (Photo by Imago, Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Manchester City want to lower the average age of Pep Guardiola’s squad, and Ronny Bardghji is a player that they hope to achieve this with, as plans are made to bring the Swedish wonderkid to the Etihad Stadium.

In recent months, it has been widely reported that Manchester City are ready to part ways with Jack Grealish, who has completely fallen out of favour under Guardiola. The 29-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs, and in the event that he does move on, a replacement is likely to be targeted – despite the fact that Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush, Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb are already on the books.

Nevertheless, a market opportunity presenting itself is unlikely to be ignored by Manchester City, and that is exactly what Bardghji is. The 19-year is out of contract at FC Copenhagen in 2025, and with many clubs after him, the latest to join the race is the reigning Premier League champions.

Manchester City readying efforts to sign Roony Bardghji

As reported by Football Insider, Manchester City are readying a move for Bardghji, who has been out of action since last April after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. That has set back his development, but The Cityzens still see him as a player worth taking a chance on – especially with no transfer fee involved.

Bardghji has been nicknamed “the Swedish Messi” during his short career due to a similar playstyle with the Argentine legend, and Guardiola would certainly rub his hands at the prospect of working with him – Manchester City officials certainly are, as they consider a move to be a “no-brainer”.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can win the race for Bardghji. They will have to be at their best to do so, with so many other clubs also monitoring the teenage winger.