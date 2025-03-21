Insider drops ‘very concrete’ Xavi Simons claims directly impacting Man United

(Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

Manchester United-linked Xavi Simons is expected to eventually move to the Premier League.

It’s unclear, however, whether or not this next step will take place in the upcoming summer transfer window or further down the line.

The Dutch international has registered 13 goal contributions (eight goals and five assists) in 25 appearances (across all competitions).

Man United may struggle to finance Xavi Simons deal

Manchester United were previously considered a ‘concrete option’ for the Bundesliga attacking midfielder.

However, the Red Devils’ current financial difficulties will make it challenging to land players carrying as notable price tags as Simons this summer.

“It’s clear any offer needs to be over €50m — €60m wouldn’t be enough, but if it gets to €70m, they can’t say no to Xavi if he wants to make the next step to the Premier League. Everyone knows that he’s going to make this step but it’s not clear if he makes the move this summer or the next,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“There has to be a club very concrete on him. Manchester City like him, but United were, in the past, always a concrete option.

“It’s not so easy with money at the moment at United of course, so we have to see if there’s a club around willing to pay €70m. Simons is playing well but he’s not playing at a world-class level at the moment, so we have to see.”

To that end, it’s far from surprising to see United have supposedly earmarked as many as six players for sale – including academy products Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford.

Shifting deadwood like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro out of the club will also carry significant financial benefits given the pair reportedly earn £500,000-a-week collectively.

Either way, Ruben Amorim’s squad is clearly in need of a shakeup this summer before they can commit to a major outlay for Xavi Simons.

United will have time in the market

The good news for Manchester United is that they should, theoretically, have time to get their house in order and be in a position to compete for Simons’ signature.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool, who have been credited with interest in the Netherlands international, will have obstacles of their own to tend to.

The Sky Blues, of course, continue to sweat ahead of the outcome of an investigation into their alleged breaches of financial rules. An unfavourable result here could prove crippling for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders are understood to be first prioritising moves to bolster their forward and defensive lines.

One or both won’t be distracted in perpetuity, of course, so it’s up to United to expedite their sales to get ahead of the curve for a player of Xavi Simons’ quality.