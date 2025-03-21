Arsenal target looks set to be subject of club-record transfer bid

Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring for Wolves against Liverpool (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans may be interested to hear that there’s been a fresh update on the future of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

The Gunners remain one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on Cunha’s situation, according to TBR Football, who add that Nottingham Forest could be ready to bid for him this summer.

It’s even suggested that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could bring the Brazilian in for a club-record fee of around £36m.

Cunha has impressed with Wolves this season and it’s hard to imagine them being able to keep hold of him after his fine record of 15 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Could Arsenal be beaten to Matheus Cunha transfer?

Arsenal surely need to be in the running for Cunha after his eye-catching displays at Molineux, though perhaps they’ll feel they can focus on bigger names.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

The 25-year-old, however, is surely good enough for that kind of level, and it remains to be seen if Forest can realistically repeat the success they’ve had this season again.

Nuno has Forest in a genuine race to finish in the top four, and that could help them land some big names in the transfer market.

Someone like Cunha, however, will surely feel he can also wait it out and see if a bigger name like Arsenal end up coming in for him.

TBR Football also mention the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United as admirers of the former Atletico Madrid man.

This will certainly be an interesting saga to follow in the weeks and months ahead as Wolves seem likely to be fighting a losing battle to keep hold of this important player.