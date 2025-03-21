(Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool suffered back-to-back setbacks as they saw their hopes of securing a treble got shattered in a matter of week.

They went crashing out of the FA Cup in the fourth round against Plymouth Argyle last month, before getting knocked out the Champions League on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain last week followed by a defeat in the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United.

Now, with only the Premier League title left to fight for, all the focus will be to see it through. They currently have a 12 point lead over 2nd placed Arsenal, and while the race appears to be over, their recent form will have Slot worried.

Behind the scenes, another matter needs resolving which is the contract situation of three of their biggest stars – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The trio are two months away from leaving the club on a free, with no apparent progression in the contract talks with the club and the players.

David Ornstein provides encouraging update on Liverpool star

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, there have been no significant developments regarding Salah’s contract renewal. However, while there is no official confirmation of progress, this does not indicate a deadlock in negotiations.

Liverpool remain optimistic about reaching an agreement with their star forward, as both the club and Salah reportedly share a mutual desire to continue their successful partnership.

A proposed two-year contract extension remains on the table, but finalising the terms is crucial. Despite persistent speculation linking Salah with moves to the Saudi Pro League and Paris Saint-Germain, sources close to the situation have firmly dismissed such reports.

During a recent Q&A session, Ornstein provided insight into the current state of discussions, stating:

“Not that I’m personally aware of. Which doesn’t mean there aren’t any, it may just be that it hasn’t come to the media/public attention yet.

“I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.

“Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or PSG, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials.

“I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings. The same, I suspect, with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.”

Mo Salah is having an historic individual season

Even with the uncertainty surrounding his future, Salah has continued to deliver outstanding performances, reinforcing his status as one of the world’s best players.

In the Premier League, he has started all 29 matches, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists, averaging an astonishing 0.93 goals per game. Across all competitions, his contributions rise to 32 goals and 22 assists in 43 appearances, setting new records for goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign.

With Salah enjoying yet another phenomenal season, Liverpool are eager to secure his long-term future and ensure that their talisman remains a cornerstone of their ambitions for years to come.

Fans will be hopeful that an official announcement confirming his extension arrives sooner rather than later.