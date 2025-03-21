(Photo by Joern Pollex - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund copied Cristiano Ronaldo, by performing his signature “Siu” celebration after netting the winning goal in Denmark’s 1-0 triumph over Portugal in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final.

With Ronaldo on the pitch for the entire match, Hojlund’s celebration quickly became a major talking point, with suggestions that the Danish striker intended to mock the legendary striker.

Hojlund did the Sui after scoring against Portugal ?? pic.twitter.com/PmOxZ7z1FQ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 20, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo could be seen watching the Man United striker copy his celebration from the other end of the pitch, with his hands placed on his hips.

However, the Hojlund was quick to clarify that his gesture was purely a tribute to his admiration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and not intended as a taunt.

Rasmus Hojlund: No intentions to mock Cristiano Ronaldo

Højlund openly acknowledged that Ronaldo played a crucial role in shaping his passion for football, recalling a vivid memory from 2011 when he witnessed the Portuguese icon score a breathtaking free kick.

Hojlund told Danish broadcaster TV2 after the game (quotes via ESPN):

“It’s for my idol. It wasn’t to mock him or anything. He’s had such a huge impact on me and my football career. Maybe it’s a bit ambivalent, but to score against him and Portugal, it’s huge.

“I remember him scoring from a free kick in 2011 when I went to watch the match, and since then I’ve been a huge Cristiano fan.”

While this moment on the international stage was a special one, Hojlund’s club form at Manchester United has been a rollercoaster this season.

The 22-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Atalanta in a high-profile £64 million transfer, with the expectation of becoming the team’s primary goal-scoring threat.

He started brightly, making an immediate impact in the Champions League with goals against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. He also etched his name into Premier League history by becoming the youngest player to score in six consecutive league games.

However, this season has been marked by inconsistency, with an extended goal drought casting doubt over his form. Despite facing criticism, the young striker has displayed flashes of brilliance, showcasing his potential to lead United’s attack in the future.

So far in the ongoing campaign, Hojlund has recorded eight goals and two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

As United push for Europa League success, fans will hope that his recent heroics for Denmark serve as a turning point, allowing him to find his best form and inspire the Red Devils—just as his idol Ronaldo once did in his illustrious career at Old Trafford.