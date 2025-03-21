Report: Arsenal target gives greenlight to transfer away

Santiago Castro is being targeted by Arsenal (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Santiago Castro looks to have hit a major obstacle, as the Bologna forward has reportedly given his approval for a summer switch to Inter Mila.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine has been one of Serie A’s most exciting breakout stars this season, turning heads with his performances for Bologna.

Across all competitions, he has bagged 10 goals and provided seven assists, cementing his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in Italian football.

His stellar form hasn’t just impressed clubs, it’s also caught the attention of Argentina’s national team setup. Castro recently received his first senior call-up and could make his debut in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in need of attacking reinforcements, and Castro’s profile fits the bill. However, despite Arsenal’s admiration, it seems the forward has already made his decision. Reports indicate that Inter Milan are his preferred destination, and he would jump at the opportunity to join the Nerazzurri.

Santiago Castro transfer: Inter hold the advantage over Arsenal

While Castro hasn’t entirely ruled out other options, his desire to play for Inter puts them in a strong negotiating position. Bologna are demanding a sizeable €40 million fee, but Inter believe they have ways to lower that price.

One key factor is their €12 million buy-back clause for Giovanni Fabbian, a talented midfielder who Bologna would like to keep. Inter could use that as leverage in negotiations, pressuring Bologna to accept a lower fee for Castro.

Additionally, Bologna have shown interest in Inter’s 22-year-old Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani. Including him as part of the deal could help bring the transfer fee down even further.