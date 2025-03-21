Report: Chelsea ready to sell attacker they handed a seven year contract last summer

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the defeat to Aston Villa (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made some surprising transfer decisions in the recent transfer windows.

The Blues have invested heavily in their squad, particularly in the Enzo Maresca era at the club.

Most of their new signings have not worked well at the club and that is why they are only fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League this season.

They have started their summer transfer business early this time by securing the signature of Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon.

Some players may be shown the exit door at the club after failing to make an impact at Stamford Bridge this season.

According to Teamtalk, the Blues are ready to listen to offers for Portuguese attacker Joao Felix.

He was sent on loan to AC Milan in the winter transfer window and his move in Italy has not worked well for him or for the club.

As per the report, Aston Villa are still interested in signing him and that could present the Blues and the player an opportunity to make a change in the summer.

He was handed a seven year contract by the club when they signed him last summer but still the Blues are looking to either sell him or loan him in the near future.

Felix and some others players are expected to be sold in order to sign a new striker. With finances tight at the club now after recent heavy spending, they would have to sell some of their players to balance the books.

Joao Felix to leave Chelsea to join Aston Villa?

Despite showing interest in signing Felix, his wages could prove to be a stumbling block for Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side also have to make their decision on the future of Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford with both of them impressing on their loan spell at Villa Park.

Milan have no intention of signing Felix permanently after the attacker only scored one goal in 10 appearances for the club.

The Italian side have financial troubles of their own and they are set to miss out on Champions League football next season as they sit ninth in the league.

It appears like Maresca’s side have accepted that they made a mistake signing Felix and want to rectify it in the summer.

