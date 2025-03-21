Report: England international open to Man United move, Red Devils ready £50m offer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have realised that they need a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and they have already started working towards it.

The Red Devils are expected to lose both Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans after this season.

Even though they already have the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez. Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven at the club, Ruben Amorim still feels that it is a position that needs more strengthening.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are ready to splash £50 million on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

This is not the first time they have shown interest in the England international defender.

Under former manager Erik ten Hag, Man United failed twice to sign Branthwaite. They are now ready to try their luck again.

The Red Devils feel that Everton would be happy with that offer and they would finally be able to get their long term target.

The player is open to a move to Old Trafford as he feels that a move to United can raise his profile as a player and take his career to the next level.

Jarrad Branthwaite to Man United?

The only stumbling block in this move could be Man United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Branthwaite is determined to prove himself at the highest level and he wants to play in the Champions League as he feels he can get into the England World Cup squad in 2026 if he performs well in Europe.

Amorim’s side would have to win the Europa League to participate in the Champions League next season since their league position is weak.

Everton are not prepared to sell the defender but they may have no other choice since they are struggling financially and their sales could help them with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The defender’s current deal runs until 2027 and the Toffees might consider selling him soon to get a better transfer fee.

The Red Devils are also monitoring Genoa defender Koni De Winter.

