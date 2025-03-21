Manchester United have reportedly begun discussions with Southampton as they work to secure a deal for highly-rated youngster Tyler Dibling this summer.

The 19-year-old England U19 international has enjoyed a breakthrough season at St Mary’s, catching the eye with his performances and attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

It’s thought that West Ham are preparing a bid for Dibling, while Tottenham are also keen on signing the talented midfielder. However, GiveMeSport states that United have now made their move, opening talks with Southampton as they look to finalise an agreement.

Ruben Amorim’s side have been monitoring Dibling for months, impressed by his development, and have now stepped up their pursuit by engaging in negotiations with Southampton.

Dibling is widely expected to leave Southampton at the end of the season, with his contract running until 2026. Manchester United see him as a valuable addition and are keen to secure his signature if the deal makes financial sense.

The Red Devils recently lost out on Sporting CP wonderkid Geovany Quenda to Chelsea, and they now view Dibling as a potential alternative.

The teenager has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four goals.

Man United preparing for major squad changes for next season

While United push to sign Dibling, they are also expected to part ways with both Marcus Rashford and Antony permanently. Both players left on loan in January, Rashford joining Aston Villa and Antony moving to Real Betis, and neither is likely to return to Old Trafford for the long term.

Rashford’s strong performances at Villa Park earned him a recall to the England squad, while Antony has found form in Spain. However, United are planning a summer overhaul and see both departures as necessary steps in reshaping the squad.