Arsenal are in a prime position to secure the signing of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, with personal terms and wages reportedly not posing any obstacles for the Gunners.

The Spanish international has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona, but Arsenal’s current financial standing has put them ahead of the competition.

According to FootballTransfers, Williams is currently tied to a €10.42 million per year (£8.9m per year) contract with Athletic Club, earning roughly €200,385 (£171,000) a week. However,

Arsenal are said to be prepared to offer him a £200,000 per week salary over a five-year contract, bringing his annual earnings to £10.4m. Reports suggest that his representatives have already signalled that this offer would be acceptable if he opts for a move to North London.

One of the key advantages Arsenal have in this race is the substantial wage space they will free up this summer. With the departures of Kieran Tierney (£110,000 per week), Thomas Partey (£200,000 per week), and Jorginho (£110,000 per week), the club will clear a total of £420,000 per week in wages.

While Chelsea and Barcelona both face significant financial constraints that could limit their ability to make competitive offers, Arsenal’s smart financial planning puts them in a strong position. Barcelona, in particular, are grappling with La Liga’s strict salary cap, which is hindering their ability to register new signings.

Chelsea have financial fair play concerns ahead of summer window

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s ongoing financial fair play concerns, exacerbated by their lavish spending, also limit their flexibility in the transfer market.

Despite initial reports suggesting that Arsenal might struggle to meet Williams’ wage expectations, conversations have already been held with the player’s camp, and it’s thought that financial terms will not be a stumbling block if he decides to move to the Premier League.

At present, Williams is still weighing his options, with a summer transfer looking increasingly likely. FootballTransfers previously reported that Arsenal’s newly appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta, has made Williams his number-one target for his first transfer window at the club.