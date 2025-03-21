Arsenal legend reveals Gary Neville called him about joining Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Gary Neville and Sol Campbell
Gary Neville and Sol Campbell (The Overlap/YouTube)

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has revealed that Gary Neville once called him up about a transfer to Manchester United.

The former England international was this week’s guest on The Overlap, and spoke about a variety of topics from his playing career.

Campbell notably started out at Tottenham before running down his contract and leaving for rivals Arsenal on a free transfer.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Campbell would go on to win two Premier League titles with the Gunners, including as part of that legendary 2003/04 Invincibles side.

However, things could have gone rather differently, as it seems Neville spoke to him about joining Man Utd earlier in his career while he was still at Spurs.

Sol Campbell on Manchester United transfer that never went through

Wayne Rooney and Sol Campbell
Wayne Rooney and Sol Campbell (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Campbell admitted he liked United when he was growing up, though he didn’t really support a particular club team and mostly described himself as an England fan.

Still, he was fond of the Red Devils and it seems things even got quite advanced before the deal was blocked by Alan Sugar, who was running Tottenham at the time.

“You [Neville] called me! I remember, I was having an afternoon nap, and the phone call came through, and Gary asked me if I fancied United,” Campbell said.

More Stories / Latest News
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Arne Slot
“I am going to Liverpool…” – 24-year-old speaks out on plans for next season
Man United manager Ruben Amorim breaking news picture
Report: England international open to Man United move, Red Devils ready £50m offer
Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Arteta
“Horrible, horrible” – Journalist reacts to major possible Arsenal injury blow

“I must have been about 21 then… it did go further, but Sugar blocked it.”

Campbell would undoubtedly have been a fantastic signing for United, who later went on to sign another of the finest English centre-backs of that generation in Rio Ferdinand.

Arsenal fans will be delighted that Campbell eventually ended up joining them, as he became a key part of their success and remains a cult hero for the nature of his controversial move from Tottenham.

More Stories Gary Neville Sol Campbell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *