Video: Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is mobbed by Panama players after late goal vs USA

Panama players celebrating with Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was absolutely mobbed by Panama players after their late goal against the USA last night.

In slightly bizarre scenes, almost the entire Panama team ran behind the goal to celebrate with Henry, who was at the game on punditry duty.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Watch below as the Panama players go straight towards the Frenchman to celebrate their dramatic winning goal, with the former Gunners star seeming to take it well, even if he was clearly a bit surprised by it all!

Henry is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era, and is fondly remembered as probably the best to ever play in the Premier League.

So, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by his pull here, with Panama players choosing him to enjoy their big moment with.

Bad result for USA and Mauricio Pochettino

This late goal gave Panama a surprise 1-0 win over the US, who are these days managed by former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This was a nightmare result for the Argentine tactician, even if these amusing scenes with Henry rather distracted from it all.

It will be interesting to see if Pochettino can turn things around after this, but the result will surely pile pressure onto the former Spurs boss.

It was a good goal by Panama and a wholesome moment with Henry, but this is really a team the US should be able to beat, especially as they were at home.