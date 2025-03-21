Tottenham quoted £40m to sign defender from Premier League rivals

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing new defenders in the summer, and one of their targets is believed to be Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

It has been a tough season for Tottenham, with injuries having been the root of the vast majority of their problems. They have particularly been affected in defence, although this crisis did result in the spectacular emergence of Djed Spence, who has excelled in particular as a left-back, despite being more natural on the right side.

It appears that head coach Ange Postecoglou’s plans for Spence involve him battling Pedro Porro for the starting spot at right-back, as plans are being drawn up for a new left-back to be signed in the summer – and Ait-Nouri features high on the list of possible targets.

Tottenham Hotspur made aware of Rayan Ait-Nouri asking price

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have joined the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United in registering their interest in the 23-year-old defender. They are determined to sign competition for Destiny Udogie, whose performances in recent weeks have been a cause for concern.

Ait-Nouri is out of contract in 2026, so if he does not sign a new deal at Wolves before the end of the season, the likelihood is that he will be available on the market during the summer transfer window – and most likely, he can be signed for cheaper. It’s reported that £40m is the asking price that has been set, which can be considered steep for a player that could be available for free 12 months later.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham make a move for Ait-Nouri in the summer, but if he has not signed a new contract at Wolves before then, the expectation is that several clubs will try for him. He has been an outstanding left-back in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons, and he would certainly improve Postecoglou’s squad.