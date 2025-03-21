Exclusive: Liverpool star’s transfer negotiations 99% done as new Reds deal rejected

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has rejected a new contract from the club and has all but finalised an agreement with Real Madrid.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid, with negotiations 99% done at this stage.

The England international will be out of contract with Liverpool this summer and it is now widely expected that he’ll join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is understood to have tried his best to persuade Alexander-Arnold to stay, but the 26-year-old seems to have made his mind up to leave.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich were also keen on Alexander-Arnold, but Real were always confident that they were leading the race for his signature.

Huge blow for Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold set to accept Real Madrid transfer

Slot will no doubt be hugely disappointed to be losing such an important player so soon after his arrival at Anfield.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Dutch tactician threw out all the stops to persuade Alexander-Arnold to stay on and become a club legend and future captain of LFC, but it seems Madrid’s pull was too strong.

Alexander-Arnold seemingly couldn’t resist the chance to continue his career at one of the world’s biggest clubs as he approaches what should be his peak years.

It is also understood that Alexander-Arnold’s preference was always a move to the Bernabeu, even if other big names also tried to turn his head.

Barca and Bayern were both keen, but it’s not clear how far talks ever went with either club.

Once this is confirmed, it will be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid, who also did superb work to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer last summer.