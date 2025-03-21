Reliable journalist confirms Manchester United are tracking two exciting attacking talents

Ruben Amorim and Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Alex Livesey, Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United have two big-name attacking midfielders on their radar ahead of this summer’s transfer window, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

There’s always speculation about Man Utd, who have spent big in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, though often without great success.

With Ruben Amorim recently coming in as manager, he’s sure to want more of his own players, so it will likely be another busy summer at Old Trafford this year.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

See below as Plettenberg has posted his latest information on X, confirming the links with both Kenan Yildiz and Xavi Simons, of Juventus and RB Leipzig, respectively…

????Nothing has changed: Manchester United are monitoring Kenan Yildiz AND Xavi! … as #MUFC are looking for a versatile attacking midfielder for the next summer transfer window. ?? https://t.co/aAt4BUI1x5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 21, 2025

Yildiz has been linked with United in a report from Fichajes, who also mentioned Arsenal, and one imagines the Turkey international will be a man in demand if he leaves Juve.

This is also not the first time in the last few days that we’ve heard stories about Xavi Simons potentially joining MUFC, so these look like two intriguing stories to watch out for ahead of the summer.

Who would be the best signing to revamp Manchester United’s attack?

Simons has nine goals and eight assists in all competitions so far this season, while Yildiz has chipped in with seven goals and four assists in total.

That perhaps points towards Simons being the slightly better option, though Yildiz is also two years younger.

Overall, these are two fine young talents who could have big futures ahead of them.

United also surely can’t afford to be too picky here, as they urgently need upgrades on misfits and flops like Marcus Rashford and Antony, while even Alejandro Garnacho hasn’t been that consistent and could perhaps be improved on.

Simons might be more realistic as Leipzig tend to sell their best players every now and then, whereas Juventus will surely want to keep hold of Yildiz for as long as possible.