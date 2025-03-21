Report: Chelsea now in pole position to sign striker who ‘really wants to come’

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Victor Osimhen could be set for a Chelsea move (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Chelsea were in prime position to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli last summer, with negotiations progressing to an advanced stage – however, despite their strong interest, the Nigerian striker ultimately secured a loan move to Galatasaray instead.

Now, with his future once again uncertain, Italian outlet Il Mattino has taken a closer look at the situation. They report that while Arsenal and Manchester United are both contenders for the Napoli star, Chelsea could still emerge as a serious option.

Osimhen, who has long harboured ambitions of playing in the Premier League, is said to be waiting for the right offer. The Blues, for their part, have never completely abandoned their pursuit. Instead, the publication claims they simply ‘postponed’ their move last summer, rather than walking away entirely.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

This time, a deal could finally materialise, especially if Enzo Maresca’s side secure a top-four finish, ensuring Champions League football next season. Juventus have also been linked with Osimhen, but their current struggles in Serie A, which have left them outside the Champions League spots, could make it difficult for them to compete financially.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Liverpool star faces certain exit as Arne Slot eyes summer shake-up
Report: Arsenal target gives greenlight to transfer away
Report: Arsenal eye dynamic winger for transfer but make single wage demand

Victor Osimhen transfer: What has been said about the striker and his future?

John Obi Mikel believes the striker wants to join Chelsea (Photo by Getty Images)
It comes after former Chelsea man John Obi Mikel hinted that the forward still keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, and with the summer transfer window approaching, getting a deal done shouldn’t be too complicated.

The Blues have already reached out to Osimhen’s camp earlier this season, making it clear that their interest in bringing him to Stamford Bridge remains strong.

He said via Sky Sports: “We almost got the deal for Victor Osimhen done last summer. The club wanted him, he wanted to come as well. I know exactly where we stopped. If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it’s pretty easy to get it done. He really wants to come.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *