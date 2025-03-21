Chelsea were in prime position to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli last summer, with negotiations progressing to an advanced stage – however, despite their strong interest, the Nigerian striker ultimately secured a loan move to Galatasaray instead.

Now, with his future once again uncertain, Italian outlet Il Mattino has taken a closer look at the situation. They report that while Arsenal and Manchester United are both contenders for the Napoli star, Chelsea could still emerge as a serious option.

Osimhen, who has long harboured ambitions of playing in the Premier League, is said to be waiting for the right offer. The Blues, for their part, have never completely abandoned their pursuit. Instead, the publication claims they simply ‘postponed’ their move last summer, rather than walking away entirely.

This time, a deal could finally materialise, especially if Enzo Maresca’s side secure a top-four finish, ensuring Champions League football next season. Juventus have also been linked with Osimhen, but their current struggles in Serie A, which have left them outside the Champions League spots, could make it difficult for them to compete financially.

Victor Osimhen transfer: What has been said about the striker and his future?