Osimhen, who has long harboured ambitions of playing in the Premier League, is said to be waiting for the right offer. The Blues, for their part, have never completely abandoned their pursuit. Instead, the publication claims they simply ‘postponed’ their move last summer, rather than walking away entirely.
This time, a deal could finally materialise, especially if Enzo Maresca’s side secure a top-four finish, ensuring Champions League football next season. Juventus have also been linked with Osimhen, but their current struggles in Serie A, which have left them outside the Champions League spots, could make it difficult for them to compete financially.
Victor Osimhen transfer: What has been said about the striker and his future?
It comes after former Chelsea man John Obi Mikel hinted that the forward still keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, and with the summer transfer window approaching, getting a deal done shouldn’t be too complicated.
The Blues have already reached out to Osimhen’s camp earlier this season, making it clear that their interest in bringing him to Stamford Bridge remains strong.
He said via Sky Sports: “We almost got the deal for Victor Osimhen done last summer. The club wanted him, he wanted to come as well. I know exactly where we stopped. If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it’s pretty easy to get it done. He really wants to come.”