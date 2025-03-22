Arsenal closer to sealing important deal for “amazing” star following talks

Myles Lewis-Skelly in action for England (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly closer to finalising the details of a new contract for exciting young left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a superb breakthrough season, having become a regular for the Gunners and also earning his first England call-up.

Lewis-Skelly’s dream start to the campaign continued last night as he marked his Three Lions debut with a goal in the win over Albania, and there’s now even more good news on the day.

According to TBR Football, it seems Arsenal are making progress with talks over a new deal for Lewis-Skelly.

The report states that there are not expected to be any issues over this contract, with Arsenal engaged in talks with the player’s camp since January.

Arsenal will be delighted with new contract for Myles Lewis-Skelly

England manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Lewis-Skelly, saying he’s been “amazing” in training, with the youngster’s reputation growing all the time.

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Myles Lewis-Skelly after an eye-catching England debut from the Arsenal star!#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/7xs5lDF9ew — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 21, 2025

It’s clear Arsenal have a very special talent on their hands, and it will be interesting to see how things go for him from here.

It seems like the sky’s the limit for Lewis-Skelly for both Arsenal and England, so there’s no doubt he deserves a new deal that reflects his growing importance.

Arsenal’s academy has generally produced some fantastic players in recent times, with Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri also shining in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Meanwhile, even those that ultimately didn’t make it at Arsenal, such as Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Alex Iwobi and Reiss Nelson, are also enjoying fine Premier League careers.

AFC will be delighted to see homegrown talent like Lewis-Skelly continuing to come through, and perhaps we can expect one or two more to make it into the first-team in the years to come.