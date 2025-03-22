(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Arsenal and Real Madrid are keen on the Spanish international midfielder but the Gunners are well advanced in their pursuit of the player.

The Spanish international has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done. The report states that Arsenal are willing to pay €60 million for him and they will be hoping to complete the transfer soon.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are unwilling to pay the midfielder’s release clause and that could complicate matters for them. Even though they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down, they need to secure an agreement with Real Sociedad in order for the move to go through.

Arsenal favourites to sign Martin Zubimendi

It seems that Arsenal are clearly in the driving seat as far as Zubimendi’s transfer is concerned. They need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the 26-year-old midfielder will add control, composure and defensive cover to the side. Arsenal have been linked with Bruno Guimaraes as well.

He can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a deep-lying playmaker. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Jorginho. Zubimendi has been described as an “extraordinary defensive midfielder.”

Arsenal have been fighting for major trophies regularly but they have not been able to get over the line. Signing top-quality players like Zubimendi could help them win a major trophy in the coming seasons. The 26-year-old midfielder could be attracted to the idea of playing in English football next season and Arsenal will certainly be an attractive destination for him.