Club director confirms Barcelona’s interest in Tottenham star

(Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s signing of Lucas Bergvall in January 2024 is proving to be a masterstroke, with the young Swedish midfielder emerging as a key player in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Initially taking time to adapt, Bergvall has since cemented his place as a regular in Ange’s side, displaying the maturity and composure of a seasoned professional.

Bergvall’s talent was never in doubt, and his signing was a significant coup for Spurs, given the level of competition they faced. Spanish giants Barcelona were among the clubs keen on securing the highly-rated midfielder but ultimately lost out to the North London side.

Club director confirms Barcelona wanted to sign Lucas Bergvall

This has been recently confirmed by Djurgårdens’ sporting director Bosse Andersson during an interview on Carina Bergfelt’s talk show. He revealed how surprised and disappointed that Catalan club was to have missed out on the talented midfielder.

However, he believes the player made the right decision given the immediate impact he has made in the Premier League.

He said (as quoted by MD):

“Lucas is an interesting and talented footballer. We had the privilege of discussing with one of the biggest football clubs in Europe, Barcelona, who were interested. I think Barcelona were quite surprised (to miss out on signing him), because you don’t go to Barcelona just to look, you go there to have tapas and see if it’s pretty.

“I think they were very disappointed that he chose Tottenham. But the decision itself was the right one because he has become an established Premier League player. All the coaches and everyone talk about him as a fantastic player, and he just turned 19.”

Lucas Bergvall’s impact at Tottenham

Despite initial doubts from Postecoglou about whether Bergvall was ready for the Premier League, the midfielder has proven his manager wrong with a series of impressive performances.

His technical ability, vision, and composure have seen him develop into a regular starter for Spurs, a remarkable feat for a player who only joined the club last summer.

Bergvall has played a crucial role in Tottenham’s Europa League campaign, starting eight of their ten games and registering three assists.

His standout performance came in the second-leg of the Round of 16 against AZ Alkmaar, where he delivered a man-of-the-match display in a 3-1 victory that secured Spurs’ place in the quarter-finals.

While Tottenham’s overall campaign has had its struggles, Bergvall’s emergence stands out as one of the few positives to take to next season. His rapid development not only validates his decision to join Spurs but also highlights the club’s ability to nurture young talent.